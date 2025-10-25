Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $270,000 Investment in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Itron alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 168.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $170,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.10.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $68,544.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,560.91. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $606.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.