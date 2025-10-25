Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF $RSPC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPC. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $6,509,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPC stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.