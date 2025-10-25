Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF $RSPC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSPC. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth $6,509,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSPC stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.55.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
