Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USPH. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 952.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.0%

USPH stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.77 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $140.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $49,026.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,929.74. The trade was a 23.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $60,104.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,546.88. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $581,406. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

