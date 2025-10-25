Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,261.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 198,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.07.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $378.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.46, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total transaction of $398,940.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,575.76. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.