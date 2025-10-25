Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,147 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

