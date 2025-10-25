Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,625 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,923,000 after purchasing an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,097,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.The business had revenue of $542.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently -454.55%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

