Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 73,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Avantor by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 102,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 998,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Avantor by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,805,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 85.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

