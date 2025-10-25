Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HR. CWM LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. This trade represents a 15.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE HR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.96. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.