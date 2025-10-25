Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $RSPF

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RSPF stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $316.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.