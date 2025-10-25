Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $RSPF

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of RSPF stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $61.66 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $316.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.72.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
