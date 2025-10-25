Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,441 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 440.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 49.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.5%

PNW opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $600,035.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

