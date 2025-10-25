Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 171 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.6% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 310,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $167.93 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

IDEX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

