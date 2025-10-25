Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 596,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,537,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $80.23.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

