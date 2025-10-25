Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 25,744 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $FLGV

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,744 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLGV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

