Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,575 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XTEN. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 355.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,043,000 after buying an additional 386,104 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,342,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,104,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $47.29 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

