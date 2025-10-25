Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,780 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth approximately $2,735,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,579,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDDT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of RDDT opened at $214.64 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $282.95. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 195.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.42 and a 200-day moving average of $166.07.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 40,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.38, for a total transaction of $9,028,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,872.54. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total transaction of $6,130,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 222,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,721,593.96. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,589,351 in the last 90 days. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

