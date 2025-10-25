Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,623 Shares of Icon Plc $ICLR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Icon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Icon by 5.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Icon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $125.10 and a 52-week high of $234.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Icon ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. Icon had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICLR. Baird R W upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Icon from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.14.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

