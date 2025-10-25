Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,659 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Home by 41.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Invitation Home by 19.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Home stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

