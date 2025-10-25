Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.3%

Burlington Stores stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.