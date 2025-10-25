Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 630 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,227.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 103.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $269.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $273.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total transaction of $576,635.73. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,640.30. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total value of $3,453,490.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,920.61. The trade was a 79.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,759 shares of company stock worth $6,697,362 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.