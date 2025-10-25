Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IIPR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $135.78.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.36 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.50%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

