Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Fabrinet $FN

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 17.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 478,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 389,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 328,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $64,274,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $420.00 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $432.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

