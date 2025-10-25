Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 175,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 243,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.14 and a 12 month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.50.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

