Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UTI Q1 Earnings

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Tuesday, October 21st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of UTI opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 100.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 92.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.