Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intel Q3 Earnings

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Intel from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,831.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

