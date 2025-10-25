Ero Copper FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Stifel Canada

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now expects that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ero Copper had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $163.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERO. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ERO opened at $20.78 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ero Copper in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

