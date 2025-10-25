ESGEN Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESAC) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 132,076 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 55,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

ESGEN Acquisition Trading Up 5.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

