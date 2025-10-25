Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $405.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.79.

NYSE:EG opened at $349.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.32. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $392.78.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $16.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

