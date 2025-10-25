Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.86 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 1,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Get Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF alerts:

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 5.83% of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.