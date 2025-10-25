Figma (NYSE:FIG) Earns Sell (D) Rating from Analysts at Weiss Ratings

Equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell (d)” rating on the stock.

Get Figma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Figma from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Figma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIG

Figma Price Performance

NYSE FIG opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19. Figma has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.96.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.97 million. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $86,869,750.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,559,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. This trade represents a 63.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $2,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,994,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215. 45.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,439,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.