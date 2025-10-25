First Citizens Bancshares (OTC:FIZN) Stock Price Up 18.5% – Should You Buy?

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.05 and last traded at $64.05. 169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

First Citizens Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49.

First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.

