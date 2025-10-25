First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of THFF opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James O. Mcdonald bought 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $119,913.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,303.25. The trade was a 24.25% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

