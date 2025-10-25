Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.69.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $224.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

