Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFC Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 36,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the second quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $811,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 203,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,030,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9%

JPM opened at $300.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $825.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

