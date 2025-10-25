Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.9190.

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.3%

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,959,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,569,169 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $761,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,537 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% during the 1st quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

