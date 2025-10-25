FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FrontView REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

Insider Activity at FrontView REIT

FVR stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $291.35 million and a PE ratio of -13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FrontView REIT has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

In other FrontView REIT news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank acquired 2,808 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,401.88. This represents a 118.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FrontView REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in FrontView REIT by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

