FY2025 EPS Estimate for Quest Diagnostics Lifted by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will earn $9.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.81. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2026 earnings at $10.74 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

DGX opened at $182.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.78. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $148.70 and a 1 year high of $197.55.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $365,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,765. This trade represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $42,705.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,951.21. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,788. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 369.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

