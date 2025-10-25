FY2025 EPS Estimates for Airbnb Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now forecasts that the company will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Airbnb stock opened at $127.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Airbnb by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,590,000 after buying an additional 850,719 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $594,584.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $74,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 197,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,504,817.56. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,425,876 shares of company stock valued at $177,336,982. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

