FY2025 EPS Estimates for Alto Neuroscience Raised by Wedbush

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Alto Neuroscience in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.40) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.59). The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.23) EPS.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.08).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Neuroscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

ANRO opened at $11.03 on Thursday. Alto Neuroscience has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $298.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $144,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $302,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alto Neuroscience by 31.1% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 901,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Alto Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 146.2% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

