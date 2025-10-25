FY2025 EPS Estimates for Booking Decreased by Analyst

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now expects that the business services provider will earn $180.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $181.84. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $5,590.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2026 earnings at $259.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6,450.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 price objective (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,010.41.

BKNG opened at $5,146.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,432.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,360.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Booking by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Booking by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Booking by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total transaction of $3,213,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,162,642.46. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

