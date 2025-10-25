FY2025 EPS Estimates for Danaher Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.76. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $223.03 on Thursday. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,769,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,004,424,000 after acquiring an additional 788,499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,726,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,697,800,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $1,979,503,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

