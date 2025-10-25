FY2025 EPS Estimates for Elevance Health Lifted by Analyst

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $30.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $30.00. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.89.

ELV opened at $342.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.09 and a 200-day moving average of $353.39. The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

