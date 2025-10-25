FY2025 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Lifted by Analyst

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $190.04 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.