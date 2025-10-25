FY2025 EPS Estimates for FS Bancorp Increased by DA Davidson

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for FS Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSBW

FS Bancorp Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 14,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $612,642.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 97,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,928.25. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,529,937. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.