FY2025 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Raised by Analyst

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of HudBay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HudBay Minerals from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.73.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.0073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.0%. This is a positive change from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

Institutional Trading of HudBay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 94,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

