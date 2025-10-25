FY2025 EPS Forecast for Alto Neuroscience Lifted by Analyst

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Alto Neuroscience in a report released on Monday, October 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.46). The consensus estimate for Alto Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alto Neuroscience’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alto Neuroscience from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Alto Neuroscience stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The firm has a market cap of $298.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

