FY2026 EPS Forecast for Integra Resources Boosted by Analyst

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Integra Resources Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$677.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.32. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.74.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

