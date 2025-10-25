Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 33.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.89 on Friday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

