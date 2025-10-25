Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on THRM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Gentherm Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of THRM stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $386.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.75 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,348 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $116,577.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,423.12. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Gentherm by 1,609.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 16,716.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 295.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 455.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 168.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

