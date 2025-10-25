GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 48.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 price target on GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

