Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$59.84 and last traded at C$59.56. 13,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 8,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.41.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Trading Up 3.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.01.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Company Profile

To achieve HURA’s investment objective, HURA invests and holds equity securities of the Constituent Issuers in substantially the same proportion as its Underlying Index. HURA seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Global Uranium PurePlay Index, net of expenses. The Solactive Global Uranium PurePlay Index is designed to provide exposure to the performance of a basket of issuers which (a) are primarily involved in the uranium mining and exploration industry, or (b) invest and participate directly in the physical price of uranium.

